BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on oil, corporate earnings; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 02:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, supported by corporate earnings and rising oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade lower.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, with top lender Emirates NBD gaining 1.2% after reporting a 78% surge in second-quarter profit.

The bank reported a net profit of 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) on higher margins, an improved deposit and loan mix, and substantial recoveries.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed 1%, recouping losses from the previous session, as tight supply and expectations of stronger Chinese demand overrode concerns about an economic slowdown.

Most Gulf markets gain on corporate earnings

Separately, the central bank of the United Arab Emirates raised the base rate on its overnight deposit facility by 25 basis points to 5.40%, effective Thursday.

The Qatari benchmark climbed 0.4%, led by a 3% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

However, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.9% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services and a 0.8% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

On the flip side, Saudi Investment Bank advanced more than 3% to a six-month high following a steep rise in quarterly profit.

Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on oil, corporate earnings; Saudi falls

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Noman bags 7 as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series

Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Read more stories