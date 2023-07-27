BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Flood situation in eastern rivers becoming alarming: PMD

Hamid Waleed Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Not rain, but the flood situation is becoming alarming in eastern rivers of the country, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday. Indian Thein Dam site on River Ravi has risen to 89%.

In comparison, both Pong and Bhakra Dams’ sites on River Sutlej and Bias have risen to 75% and 67%, respectively. Similarly, Tarbela and Mangla Dams have surged up to 81% and 77%, respectively, till date. Mangla Dam had attained a 52% water level at the end of the last monsoon season.

Therefore, said the sources, chances of flood are imminent in case of further heavy rain in the catchment areas of these dams.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir warned last Sunday that a flood situation in Pakistan may arise if India receives more monsoon rains.

Pakistan has been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern areas of India have witnessed torrential rainfall. Moreover, the neighbouring country has also been releasing water to Pakistan.

The minister said that an alert will be issued if a flood situation in the province develops, adding that duties have been imposed for monitoring the situation. Interestingly, sources from the Met offices had predicted below-normal rains during the outgoing month of July. However, heavy rainfall in neighbouring India has rang alarm bells for the Punjab government, which has issued flood warnings to all its concerned departments.

Rural areas around River Sutlej have been inundated, and Punjab Disaster Management Authority officials are actively carrying out rescue activities there. In addition, flood warnings have also been issued for the rural areas adjacent to River Ravi, where 22,000 cusecs water inflow has been recorded so far.

Regional Director PMD Shahid Abbas, when contacted, said a combination of strong westerly winds with moisture from the Bay of Bengal has led to heavy downpours in isolated areas of both India and Pakistan, causing flood alarms.

