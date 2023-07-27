BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.76%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (3.02%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.42%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.57%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,800 Increased By 57 (1.2%)
BR30 16,802 Increased By 353.8 (2.15%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By 452.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 16,806 Increased By 114.5 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 snaps six-day winning streak on dour earnings

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weak earnings from miner Rio Tinto and the exit of NatWest Group’s CEO, with investors also cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

The blue chip index lost 0.2% ending a six-day winning streak, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.2%.

NatWest Group was the worst performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 3.7% after CEO Alison Rose stepped down with immediate effect after admitting a “serious error of judgment” in discussing the bank’s relationship with former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage with a BBC journalist.

“NatWest is no ordinary bank, it is still almost 40% owned by the UK taxpayer, and the political and regulatory ramifications of this episode are likely to ripple out for months to come,” commented Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell in a note.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto lost 3.1% after slashing its interim dividend and reporting its lowest first-half underlying earnings in three years.

The broader industrial metal miners were the day’s biggest losers as the sector shed 2.6%, also hit by receding expectations of demand growth from top consumer China.

Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points, while the Bank of England will announce its decision on interest rates next week.

Heavyweight energy stocks dropped 0.5% as oil prices fell.

Lloyds Banking Group, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, fell 1.7% after missing half-year profit expectations.

The UK banks index slipped 0.5%.

Rolls-Royce soared 21.2%, to hit its highest level in over three years after the aero-engineering company raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

The aerospace and defence sector closed at record high, up 5.3 percent.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 snaps six-day winning streak on dour earnings

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories