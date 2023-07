HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended slightly lower Wednesday, the day after a more than four percent surge, with traders turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.36 percent, or 69.26 points, to close at 19,365.14.

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 8.49 points, to 3,223.03 , while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.52 percent, or 10.68 points, to 2,037.48.