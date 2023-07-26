Tarar slams IK for making ‘non-confidential’ voice note, controversial

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Tarar on Tuesday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for making his audio tape viral, saying an effort was made to make a “non-confidential” voice note, controversial.

Speaking at a news conference, he said that on Monday, an attempt was made to make his presence in the court controversial on the occasion of the hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the opponents tried to create controversy over one of his voice notes, adding it was not a secret conversation and it was a message sent to members of his party’s lawyers’ forum on WhatsApp group asking them to reach the court in large numbers and show their presence in the court.

He also played his viral voice note during the presser and stated that he did not speak of violence, adding he had been appearing in courts for many years and his party was a party in the Toshakhana case.

Tarar said the difference between him and Imran Khan was that the former prime minister came to the court for only two appearances of Toshakhana, while he came to the court for more than 70 appearances.

“In the audio, did I say, attack PTV? I did not say such a thing; I remember who used to talk about killing, burning and vandalism. Sensation was spread on my audio voice note as if I had committed an unforgivable sin,” he added.

He asked the PTI chief to answer the questions in Toshakhana case and admit his mistake by confessing to selling gifts in the black market, instead of making controversies.

He also alleged that there was an attempt to attack the court on Monday by the PTI supporters, adding Imran Khan had to answer queries in the Toshakhana case instead of “attacking” the courts.

