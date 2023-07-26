BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
FBR chairman visits RTO Rawalpindi

Press Release Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad visited the Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said a press release. He was accompanied by Zeba Hai, Member Customs (Operations), Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Member (Operations-IR), and other senior officers of the FBR.

Tehmina Aamer, chief commissioner RTO Rawalpindi received the chairman upon arrival. The FBR chairman planted a tree in the lawn of RTO Rawalpindi and addressed the officers of IRS and Pakistan Customs. He appreciated the successful anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their actions to eliminate the menace of smuggling.

Later on, the FBR chairman also visited the Large Taxpayer’s Office where he was welcomed by Chief Commissioner Yousaf Hyder Shaikh.

There, the FBR chairman was briefed on the performance and human resource structuring of LTO Islamabad. This was followed by an exchange of ideas between the young officers and the chairman.

He praised the efforts of the field formations in achieving the budgetary targets and emphasised that all efforts should be made to meet the challenging revenue target for the current financial year. The officers resolved to make all-out efforts to achieve the assigned targets.

The visit ended with a group photograph of the FBR chairman with the officers of LTO Islamabad and RTO Rawalpindi.

