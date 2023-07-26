BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
Jul 26, 2023
Erdogan likely to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely to visit Pakistan next month. According to media...
INP Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely to visit Pakistan next month.

According to media reports, Turkish president will undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the first week of August. He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During his stay in Pakistan, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two sides would sign a range of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing economic and trade cooperation in different sectors, they say.

It was worth mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month travelled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan. During his stay in Ankara, the prime minister met a number of world leaders and discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields.

