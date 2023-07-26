Miners boost FTSE 100 on China recovery hopes

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 rose for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, supported by gains in miners after top consumer, China pledged to step up policy support for the economy, while Unilever soared on a quarterly sales beat.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, helped by a 3.0% spike in industrial metal miners, which closed at its highest level since late April.

Most base metal prices rallied after China’s top leaders on Monday signalled there would be more supportive policies to come for the property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals.

“We think measures from China could circuit-break a downward confidence spiral and jumpstart a domestically driven sentiment recovery,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note.