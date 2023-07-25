BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2023 11:52am

NABLUS: Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bullets in Nablus,” the ministry said, adding the identities of those killed were still unknown.

The Israeli army said three “armed terrorists” had opened fire on its soldiers from a vehicle in a Nablus neighbourhood and the troops fired back “to neutralise” them.

The soldiers recovered three M-16 rifles, a gun, cartridges and other military equipment, the army said in a statement.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks as well as violence.

