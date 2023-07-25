BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.69%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 82.85 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.41%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,236 Increased By 122.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,179 Increased By 124 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 42 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Record-breaker Marchand back in action at swimming world championships

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2023 11:35am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

FUKUOKA: French star Leon Marchand was back in action at swimming’s world championships on Tuesday, easing through his 200m butterfly heat two days after smashing Michael Phelps’s last remaining world record.

Marchand won the men’s 400m individual medley on the opening night of competition in Fukuoka, coming home in a staggering time of 4min, 02.50sec.

That took more than a second off Phelps’s benchmark of 4:03.84, which had stood since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the longest-held world record in swimming.

Marchand returned to the pool for the 200m butterfly heats, qualifying seventh-fastest in a time of 1min, 55.46sec.

“The goal was to expend as little energy as possible, without taking too many risks in qualifying, which he did very well,” said Denis Auguin, the chief of the French team delegation.

“He was very relaxed this morning. We had a lot of laughs over breakfast.”

Marchand came into the competition as the defending champion in both the 200m and 400m IM.

He will compete in the 200m butterfly semi-finals later on Tuesday but Auguin said his participation in the 200m breaststroke was still up in the air.

“I’m not sure the decision has been made,” he said.

“There are several options, it will also depend on how fresh he is. He’s in good shape, fresh and ready.”

Japan’s Tomoru Honda was the fastest qualifier in the 200 butterfly, coming home in 1:54.21.

Spain’s Arbidel Gonzalez was second on 1:54.99, followed by Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski on 1:55.02.

Titmus back in action

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus also got back to work after winning an epic showdown in the women’s 400m freestyle on the opening night.

Titmus dominated rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh to win the title and reclaim her world record in a time of 3min, 55.38.

Titmus was back in action in the 200m freestyle heats, finishing third-fastest in 1min, 56.20sec.

Australian Mollie O’Callaghan was quickest on 1:55.68, followed by Canada’s McIntosh on 1:55.88.

The 16-year-old McIntosh went into the 400 freestyle as the world record-holder but missed out on a medal after finishing fourth.

China’s Qin Haiyang swam the fastest time in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats, the morning after claiming his country’s first gold medal of the championships.

Qin won the 100m breaststroke on Monday and was later joined on the podium by countrywoman Zhang Yufei, who took gold in the 100m butterfly.

That helped the Chinese team banish the memory of last year’s world championships in Budapest, where they won only one individual swimming gold.

“Winning last night’s medal gives me more confidence and power,” said Qin.

Australia’s Sam Short was the fastest qualifier in the men’s 800m freestyle heats.

Short, who won the 400m freestyle title on Sunday night, came home in a time of 7min, 40.90sec.

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, the silver medallist in the 400, was second-fastest on 7:41.97, followed by Germany’s Lukas Martens on 7:42.04.

swimming world championships Fukuoka Leon Marchand 2008 Beijing Olympics

Comments

1000 characters

Record-breaker Marchand back in action at swimming world championships

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories