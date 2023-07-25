BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.54%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.16%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,674 Increased By 13.9 (0.3%)
BR30 16,235 Increased By 121.5 (0.75%)
KSE100 46,182 Increased By 127.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,496 Increased By 39.8 (0.24%)
Gold gains on weaker dollar, traders focus on Fed decision

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:25am

Gold prices rose on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, while traders awaited a widely anticipated rate hike along with monetary policy clues from the US Federal Reserve over the next two days.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,961.74 per ounce by 0358 GMT, while US gold futures climbed 0.1% to $1,963.40.

The dollar index edged lower from its near-two-week peak, supporting gold as a weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“After a four-day decline, I suspect (gold) will hold above $1,950 and strive for a technically-driven retracement towards $1,960–$1,965 today.

But we really need the FOMC meeting to conclude to see a meaningful move,“ said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Market focus will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says on Wednesday and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday about the monetary policy outlook for their September meetings.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Data showed on Monday US and Europe business activity slowed down in July, hinting that both central banks could be close to the end of their rate-hike cycles.

Traders see the Fed keeping interest rates in the 5.25%-5.5% range until 2024, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.

Gold prices soar

Simpson said gold’s best bet at reaching record highs would come when “the Fed announces an end to their tightening cycle without a recession on the horizon.” In China, gold consumption rose 16.37% year-on-year, while production of gold enterprises returned to normal in the first half of 2023.

China’s major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot markets, helping prop up the currency, after leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $24.54 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $962.84, and palladium jumped 1.2% to $1,285.76.

