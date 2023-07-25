BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.54%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.16%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,233 Increased By 119.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 46,186 Increased By 131.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 41.7 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on China stimulus bets; CPI data on tap

Reuters Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 11:54am

Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday as investors cheered China’s pledge to boost aid for its stuttering economy while awaiting the domestic inflation reading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,339.7 points to end the trading. China’s top leaders pledged on Monday to step up policy support for the economy amid a tottering post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand, signalling more stimulus steps.

“There was an expectation ahead of this week’s Politburo meeting that more stimulus measures would be announced in China.

While the announced measures don’t amount to the liquidity taps being opened to full throttle, they will bring more support to consumption and the troubled property sector,“ said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Australia’s second-quarter inflation data, due on July 26, will set the stage for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting next month.

Heavyweight miners led the gains on the benchmark, rising 2.9% after underlying iron-ore prices surged to a two-year high.

Mining behemoths, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gained 3.3%, 3.4% and 4.6% respectively.

Energy companies followed suit to end the day 1.2% higher. Oil prices edged higher for a third straight session on Tuesday.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos gained 1.2% and 0.6%.

Australian shares fall, gold and energy stocks top decliners

Gold stocks tracked the broader index to add 0.2% for the day as the bullion gained on a weaker US dollar.

Major gold miner Newcrest Mining posted a 9.1% sequential rise in output for the June quarter. Shares ended the day 0.1% higher.

Sombering the mood, banks closed 0.5% lower as investors sold off financial stocks ahead of inflation data which is expected to set the course of future rate hikes.

Tech stocks and healthcare shares ended the day 0.3% and 0.4% lower.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to end the day at 11,933.9 points.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on China stimulus bets; CPI data on tap

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories