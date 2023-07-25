Reliance Industries, ITC drag Indian shares down

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Monday, dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries after its quarterly earnings and ITC on demerger update.

The Nifty 50 index slipped 0.37% to 19,672.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.45% lower to 66,384.78.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with fast-moving consumer goods index sliding 1.72%. ITC fell 3.89% and led the losses in FMCG and Nifty 50 indexes after approving the demerger of its hotels business.

“We believe the markets could correct another 4% in the very short term,” said G Chokkalingam, managing director for research at Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd.

“Such a correction would be good for the markets after the recent rally from an overall valuation and liquidity point of view.” The Nifty 50 has risen for five months in a row since March, adding 13.69% over the period and scaling fresh record highs before witnessing a slide over the last two sessions.