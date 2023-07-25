BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
Business & Finance

MG HS Excite and 2.0 AWD: MG Pakistan to launch two new variants

Muhammad Ali Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 08:00pm

LAHORE: MG Pakistan – a joint venture between SAIC, the number one Chinese and the sixth-largest global automobile group, and local partners – is gearing up to introduce two new variants of their popular models, the MG HS Excite and 2.0 AWD, in 2023.

This was disclosed to a group of journalists from Karachi, who were given an opportunity to explore various MG facilities, gain insights into the company’s operations and ambitious plans for the Pakistani market.

During a comprehensive presentation at the MG Plant, General Manager of MG Motors Pakistan, Syed Asif Ahmed, emphasised the company’s aim to tap into the immense potential of the Pakistani market. MG Plant in Pakistan is the fourth Knock-Down (KD) plant globally, representing a $100 million investment.

With an annual production capacity of 25,000 vehicles, the MG plant currently produces 400 cars per month. However, this output reflects the impact of the current economic situation on production.

Speaking on the company’s entry into Pakistan, Syed Asif Ahmed highlighted the strategic significance of the country’s geographic location and its untapped potential for vehicle exports worldwide.

He emphasised how the burgeoning youth population and educated class, particularly in the IT sector, make Pakistan an alluring investment destination.

Despite challenges in the Pakistani auto market, characterised by limited options and soaring demand for SUVs, MG Motors has managed to secure a notable 5% market share in the SUV segment, which holds an 18% share of the market.

However, Japanese brands have historically held a stronghold on the market since the 1980s, influencing policies and safeguarding the local industry, Asif said.

In light of the remarkable success of the MG C-SUVs, with over 15,000 units sold in the last two and a half years, MG Pakistan sees great potential in the sedan category, as well as in other C and D SUVs.

This has led the company to focus on the sedan segment, which currently holds a substantial 45% market share, and strive to launch two more variants of MG HS Excite and 2.0 AWD in 2023, catering to consumers’ evolving preferences, Asif said.

He firmly believes that the auto industry is on a V-type recovery trajectory, paving the way for a more promising market in the coming years.

A key focal point of MG Motors’ vision is localising high-value parts to boost competitiveness in domestic and potential export markets. While the company currently relies on imported parts, it seeks to establish partnerships with global manufacturers, promoting the local production of high-tech components to bolster Pakistan’s auto industry growth, GM MG said.

Syed Asif Ahmed also stressed the importance of a stable and long-term robust auto policy with a particular focus on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) for Pakistan’s automotive industry.

MG is the only company in Pakistan with Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Electric Vehicles (EV) in its lineup, underscoring its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, he informed.

During the visit, the journalists were taken on a tour of the state-of-the-art 3S dealership, named the ‘MG Lounge,’ where they experienced the integration of sales and services under one roof, creating a distinctive and tranquil environment for patrons.

They also received detailed briefings on MG’s global presence and the diverse range of local and international car variants the company offers, providing a comprehensive understanding of MG’s journey thus far.

The day’s highlight came when the journalists were escorted to the MG plant, where they had the opportunity to experience different variants of the MG HS and even took an MG Electric Vehicle test drive on the premises.

MG Motors and other new entrants into Pakistan’s market have breathed new life into the local auto industry, introducing fresh competition and an array of options for consumers.

As MG embarks on its journey, all eyes are on the automaker, eagerly anticipating its impact and influence on the automotive landscape in the years to come.

