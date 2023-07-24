BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil up over news on Ukraine port attack

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 05:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose significantly on Monday, with the highest closing price of more than four months, over the news of Ukraine port attacked by Russia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 133 ringgit, or 3.30%, to 4,168 ringgit ($912.04) a metric ton on its closing price.

“There is news on Ukraine port attacked by Russia. Russia also looking to block Ukraine from exporting their grains, making soybean oil jumped over 2% and corn 3%,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

In a recent development, Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube in a drone attack on Monday, expanding the target area of its air campaign and raising possible threats to Ukraine’s huge overland and river grain exports via the European Union.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.55%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.24%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.71%.

Palm oil ease, but logs fourth weekly rise on supply concerns

Indonesia’s palm oil exports, including refined products, stood at 2.23 million tonnes in May, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during July 1-20 rose 10.1% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia and 19%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may extend its gains into a resistance zone of 4,103-4,122 ringgit per metric ton, and reverse its uptrend thereafter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil up over news on Ukraine port attack

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Sherry Rehman says reports claiming consensus on caretaker PM 'fake news'

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

Sitara Peroxide extends plant shutdown for another two weeks

Corporate briefing: Honda Atlas mulling hybrid model for Pakistan

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Bangladesh hands Nobel Laureate Yunus $1.1mn tax bill

Read more stories