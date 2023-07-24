BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
London stocks fall at open as financials drag; Ocado shines

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:44pm

British stocks fell at the open on Monday, with financials leading declines, while shares of Ocado jumped after a deal to settle all litigation claims with Norwegian firm AutoStore.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.2%.

Ocado Group jumped 9.1% after the online supermarket group and Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore reached a deal to settle patent litigation claims.

UK banks fell 1.1% after gaining over 4% last week.

London stocks gain ahead of central bank rate decisions, Croda rebounds

Prudential slipped 1.7% following Citigroup’s cut in its price target.

The travel and leisure sector, which houses UK’s major airline firms, lost 0.7% after industry bellwether Ryanair struck a cautious tone about travel demand for the rest of the year.

Vodafone Group rose 3.6% after the telecoms group reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth and said it appointed former SAP CFO Luka Mucic as its new finance chief.

