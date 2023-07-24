BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Reuters Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 08:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country.

The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests.

Powerful Indian women seek reprisals over ‘heinous’ abuse video

A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.

The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki. The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people.

India United States US US State Department Manipur

Comments

1000 characters

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Read more stories