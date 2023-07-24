Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered that the water situation in the rivers should be monitored all the time, adding that the concerned departments should be kept informed of each and every second about the arrival of water being spilled by India.

He was presiding over an emergency meeting of Punjab Cabinet at CM Office here on Sunday. During the Punjab Cabinet meeting latest flood situation and preparations as well as precautionary arrangements with regard to spilling water in rivers by India was reviewed.

‘India releases 211,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej’

Secretary Irrigation apprised during the briefing that water level is increasing in the dams being built by India at River Ravi and Sutlej while the dam being built at Ravi is filled with 90% water and the dam being built at Sutlej is filled with 70% water.

