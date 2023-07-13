‘India releases 211,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej’

LAHORE: India has released 211,000 cusecs of water in Sutlej and 38,000 cusecs of water is likely to flow at the Ganda Singhwala.

This was revealed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which a detailed review of the preparations to deal with possible floods was conducted. The CM ordered monitoring of the flow of water in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej 24 hours along with evacuation of people living in the bed of Sutlej.

The secretary irrigation department said that the inhabitants, along with the cattle in the river bed needs to be shifted to safer places and timely supply of vaccines and medicines in the relief camp are being ensured. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued instructions to the commissioners of Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur and said that necessary safety arrangements should be completed soon and the irrigation department, all commissioners and deputy commissioners should remain alert. He said that all necessary measures should be taken under the approved plan to deal with possible floods. Advance safety arrangements and other necessary arrangements under SOPs should be finalized and implementation of flood SOPs should be ensured.

He directed to arrange the necessary equipment, machinery and human resources in advance and said that negligence in arrangements will not be tolerated. He said that the federal government will be approached for taking prompt steps for the early completion of the Kachhi Canal extension project. The CM directed to ensure the availability of authentic information about the weather by using modern technology and people should be kept informed about weather and river situation by using social media and other platforms.

