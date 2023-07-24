BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Yen slides, dollar gains as BOJ seen maintaining loose policy

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

NEW YORK: The yen dropped against the dollar on Friday after Reuters reported the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is leaning toward keeping its key yield control policy unchanged next week, ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings that includes the US and Europe.

BoJ policymakers prefer to scrutinize more data to ensure wages and inflation keep rising before changing the policy, five sources familiar with the matter said. The report added there was no consensus within the central bank and the decision could still be a close call.

“All expectations are for them to keep yield curve control as is and no changes to rates, but maybe a little upgrade on their inflation outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

However, “the chances that we could get a surprise should remain on the table,” Moya added. “The BOJ is potentially going to be a major market-moving event because time’s running out on the BOJ to really set up a policy shift.”

With inflation having exceeded the BoJ’s target for more than a year, markets have been simmering with speculation the central bank could tweak yield curve control as early as the July 27-28 meeting.

Data earlier on Friday showed Japan’s core inflation rose to 3.3%, matching a median market forecast but remaining ahead of the BoJ’s 2% target.

The dollar gained 1.24% to 141.81 yen, after earlier reaching 141.95, the highest since July 10. It is trading just below the 145.07 level reached on June 30, which was the highest since Nov. 10.

The greenback is on track for its best weekly percentage gain against the Japanese currency since October at 2.22%.

Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research for FX and rates at Societe Generale, said the sharp move in the yen on Friday might prompt Japan’s finance ministry to make further public comments to try to support the currency.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers - rose 0.30% to 101.06. The index was on track for a 1.14% weekly gain, its biggest rise in two months.

The euro fell 0.05% against the dollar to $1.1123.

The pound fell for a sixth day versus the dollar - its longest stretch of daily losses since last September - and was last down 0.07% at $1.2859.

The pound is on track for a 1.75% weekly fall, its largest since early February.

Bank of Japan Yen BOJ

Comments

1000 characters

Yen slides, dollar gains as BOJ seen maintaining loose policy

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories