BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Qatar bourse gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2023 06:34pm

Qatar’s stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s rise in oil prices, while the Saudi index finished flat.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose nearly 2% on Friday to record a fourth consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by growing evidence of supply shortages in the coming months and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine that could further hit supplies.

Russia hit Ukrainian food export facilities for a fourth day in a row on Friday and practised seizing ships in the Black Sea, in an escalation of tensions in the region since Moscow’s withdrawal this week from a UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement.

Most Gulf markets in red; Qatar extends gains

In Qatar, the key stock index gained 0.5%, rising for an eighth consecutive session, led by a 10% surge in Barwa Real Estate Co.

Last week, the real estate firm agreed to sell two land plots in Lusail area for 6.36 billion riyals ($1.75 billion).

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, which hit an eight-month high last week, closed flat.

The kingdom on Friday said it will join a global hydrogen trade forum to be launched by the Clean Energy Ministerial, a global group formed to promote clean energy policy.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.2% on Sunday, hit by a 1.1% fall in tobacco monopoly Easter Company.

A Reuters poll showed Egypt’s economic growth is expected to be slower than previously forecast, while inflation may stay higher and the Egyptian pound may weaken a little more than previous projections.

SAUDI ARABIA was flat at 11,760

QATAR gained 0.5% to 10,495

EGYPT eased 0.2% to 17,579

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,982

OMAN lost 0.1% to 4,801

KUWAIT was flat at 8,159

