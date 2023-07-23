BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Mayor urged to start work on renovation of parks

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Faraz-ur-Rehman has said the mayor Karachi should form committees for the maintenance and renovation of parks to promote healthy activities which should be joined by industrialists and all citizens.

He also requested the philanthropists in this regard to come forward and play their role in providing healthy activities to the society.

The KATI chief requested the Sindh government to financially strengthen public service institutions so that they can perform their duties better and make public service efficient. He said that KATI is active to make Karachi and Korangi industrial areas clean and green.

Faraz-ur-Rehman further said that it is hoped that as the mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab will use all his abilities for the improvement and beautification of the city along with taking steps to complete the renovation and development work of the parks.

He congratulated PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on the inauguration of Korangi Causeway Bridge and demanded that clean and green campaign may be started in the city.

He further said that except for a few places in the city, the overall condition of the parks extremely poor. He said that all the parks, district clubs and uninhabited places should be renovated under the public-private sector to ensure the provision of entertainment and facilities to the people in the style of Karachi Gymkhana.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that there is no doubt that the Sindh government has initiated many mega projects for the development and construction of Karachi, but the garbage heaps in the city and the poor cleaning arrangements in the parks need immediate attention.

