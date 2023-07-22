Upward trend persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 200 bales of Nuabad, 200 bales of Jhol is Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Dolat Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 4800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,450 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 1600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 3200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 2200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 1,000 bales of Ali Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

