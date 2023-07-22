NAB following open door policy to facilitate masses

LAHORE: Expressing his resolve to take unyielding actions against every corrupt element by utilizing all available resources, Director General NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh said they are following open door policy to address public grievances on fast track mechanism.

He said this while speaking at an open hearing, which was participated by the affectees of cheating public at large cases along with housing sector scams that included Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, Lahore Motorway City, Formanites Housing Society, Abuzar Housing Society and Pak-Memon Scam etc.

He stated that scrutiny process has been initiated over all applications submitted in the open hearing and a quick action will be embarked on the complaints.

He stated that recoveries to the tune of billions have been made by NAB Lahore in the recent past, however; the regional Bureau is all set to rectify public grievances on priority basis.

The affectees showed full satisfaction over the initiative of Chairman NAB and also admired DG NAB Lahore for his dedication for public servicing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023