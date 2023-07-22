BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Delay in issuing arms licenses annoy parliament body

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The special committee on arms licenses, on Friday, expressed annoyance over the Ministry of Interior for using delaying tactics regarding issuing arms licenses to parliamentarians.

The committee, which met with MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair, took serious notice of the delaying tactics being used by the Ministry of Interior in issuing of arms licenses of the parliamentarian earlier approved by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

The committee directed that the Ministry of Interior issue all arms licenses before July 24 and report back to the committee and if they failed, the committee would initiate strict action against them. The committee also discussed the matter related problems faced by the citizens in obtaining arms licenses.

The meeting expressed strong displeasure over the lenient attitude of the Ministry of Interior towards the affairs of the Special Committee as they failed to comply with the directions of the Special Committee despite repeated directions.

MNA Zahid Akram Durrani, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Mohsin Dawar, and Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari also attended the meeting.

