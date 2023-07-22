KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 21, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
605,849,766 351,735,671 14,253,731,253 8,555,649,980
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,087,158,226 (857,119,517) 230,038,709
Local Individuals 10,188,558,863 (10,194,383,159) (5,824,296)
Local Corporates 5,289,093,907 (5,513,308,320) (224,214,413)
