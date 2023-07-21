‘Barbie’ delayed in Punjab over ‘objectionable content’

LAHORE: The ‘Barbie’ film’s release has been delayed in Punjab province Friday over “objectionable content”, officials said.

Films in Pakistan need to be cleared by provincial boards that censor anything deemed a violation of the country’s social and cultural values.

“There will be a full review of the film, and it will be censored where deemed necessary,” Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab Film Censor Board, told AFP.

He said that the fantasy-comedy film, which stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, will be cleared for screening once the review and censoring process is complete.

The board did not clarify which content was “objectionable”, nor why.

While fans in Pakistan’s most populous province will have to wait to watch ‘Barbie’, the film was due to be screened from Friday in the capital Islamabad and the province of Sindh, where it was cleared by the respective censor boards.

“I have been looking forward to watching ‘Barbie’ for months. It makes no sense that it’s okay to be shown in Karachi or Islamabad, but not Lahore,” Nousheen Saad, a resident of Punjab’s capital city of Lahore told AFP.

The movie has been hyped as one of the biggest blockbusters of the season, with numerous premieres held around the globe ahead of its debut in US theaters today (Friday).