BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Margot Robbie ‘shocked’ by fan fervour before ‘Barbie’ film release

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 05:51pm

LOS ANGELES: ‘Barbie’ actress Margot Robbie said she was bewildered by the love fans are showing for the movie before its worldwide release in cinemas next week.

The lead star and producer of the hotly-anticipated film about the Mattel doll has been promoting it around the world dressed in outfits that pay homage to Barbie’s closet.

“I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it’s kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I’m even shocked, very shocked,” Robbie told Reuters at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Warner brings ‘Barbie,’ Oprah and DC superheroes to CinemaCon

The movie shows Barbie living her idyllic life in Barbie World alongside her beau Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, until one day, she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.

She discovers that whoever was playing with the doll in the real world was causing the changes, so Barbie and Ken decide to enter reality to fix the situation - only to learn more about themselves.

“Over the decades, Barbie’s been ahead of her time but she’s also been behind the times and she’s been seen as ditsy, she’s been seen as a tool to regress feminism,” actress Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, said.

“There’s so many things that have been placed upon Barbie and I hope after this, people use Barbie to examine themselves and their place in the world.”

The film’s trailer says ‘Barbie’ is for those who love her and those who hate her.

“This movie is like an amusement park. There’s a different ride for everyone so I think everyone can have their own experience and that’s the beauty of it,” Gosling said.

‘Barbie’ features dolls of all sizes, ethnicities and professions. Director Greta Gerwig said she wanted each Barbie to stand out.

“We wanted … each one of them to be a superstar, like when you get a perfect Barbie or Ken in a box and they’re in their own perfect superstar show so … we’d always light each person individually perfectly for every shot because everyone is in their own spotlight,” she said.

