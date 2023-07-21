BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 410.2 (0.9%)
KSE30 16,363 Increased By 132.4 (0.82%)
Australian shares fall, gold and energy stocks top decliners

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 09:31am

Australian shares edged lower on Friday, with gold and technology stocks posting the biggest intra-day losses, as higher June employment data raised expectations of an interest rate hike by the country’s central bank next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,298.40 by 0034 GMT.

The benchmark ended flat in the previous session. Data on Thursday showed that employment in Australia beat expectations for a second straight month in June, rising by 32,600 from May, when it had surged by a disproportionately strong 76,600.

A gauge of global equities slid overnight after data once again highlighted persistent US labor market strength, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer to curb inflation.

In Sydney, gold stocks slid as much as 3.7% to record their biggest intraday fall since May 12 as bullion prices slipped from a two-month high overnight.

The sub-index has shed 6.4% this week and is set to lodge its worst week since Sept. 16, 2022.

Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 4.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Miners, financials lift Australian shares ahead of June employment data

Technology stocks slipped as much as 2.8%, their biggest intraday fall since July 7, after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight.

ASX-listed shares of Block and Wisetech Global dipped 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials fell 0.5% and were set to snap an eight-session rally.

Three of the ‘big four’ banks were trading in the negative territory.

Local miners fell 0.4%, declining for a fifth consecutive session despite a rise in iron ore prices.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group, however, jumped 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group slipped 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,920.29. It has shed 0.1% this week.

Australian stocks

