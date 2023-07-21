BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHC verdict: SC disposes of Musharraf’s plea after 10 years

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, after 10 years, disposed of former army chief General Pervez Musharraf’s (retired) appeal against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s verdict.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, on Thursday, heard the ex-president’s appeal against rejections of his nomination papers.

Additional Attorney General informed the bench that Pervez Musharraf had died on February 5, this year, at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness. In view of that the bench disposed of the case.

A four-member larger bench of the PHC, headed by the then chief justice, in April 2013 had dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against his disqualification from the elections and the rejection of his nomination papers by returning officer, and declared ex-COAS ineligible to contest elections for life.

The court took the decision based on the imposition of military rule by the former army chief and president.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on January 21, 2022 dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination paper for contesting election on National Assembly seat from Karachi by the Sindh High Court for being infructuous.

The bench had directed the SC office to fix the second appeal against the PHC before a larger bench, which was fixed on July 20, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC Umar Ata Bandial PHC

Comments

1000 characters

PHC verdict: SC disposes of Musharraf’s plea after 10 years

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories