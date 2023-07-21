BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money laundering, assets beyond means case: PM, Hamza and 10 others acquitted

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and 10 others in the Rs 7.00 billion money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif along with all the co-accused including his son Hamza Shahbaz, wife Nusrat Shehbaz, daughter Javeria Ali, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Shoaib Qamar, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Ali Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed were declared innocent.

The court also ordered unfreezing of Shehbaz Sharif family’s assets.

The court, however, issued a perpetual arrest warrant for Shehbaz Sharif's daughter Rabia Imran, who had earlier been declared absconder in the case.

Earlier, the Investigation Officer (IO) in the supplementary investigation report of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that no evidence of corruption and money laundering was found against Shehbaz Sharif and others.”

“The accusations of unnamed properties and assets beyond means have not been proved in the investigation,” the IO added.

While pronouncing its verdict reserved earlier this month, the court said that it had no other choice except to acquit the accused, as NAB did not have anything against them.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif in August 2020, when he had been serving as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the NAB after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail in the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly NAB Shehbaz Sharif MONEY LAUNDERING accountability court Hamza Shehbaz PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Money laundering, assets beyond means case: PM, Hamza and 10 others acquitted

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories