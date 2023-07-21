KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,398.31 High: 45,451.64 Low: 45,067.95 Net Change: 303.2 Volume (000): 157,394 Value (000): 7,936,241 Makt Cap (000) 1,611,813,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,487.67 NET CH (+) 77.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,951.99 NET CH (+) 64.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,996.40 NET CH (+) 58.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,538.55 NET CH (+) 52.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,160.03 NET CH (+) 73.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.96 NET CH (+) 45.7 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-July-2023 ====================================

