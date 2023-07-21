Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,398.31
High: 45,451.64
Low: 45,067.95
Net Change: 303.2
Volume (000): 157,394
Value (000): 7,936,241
Makt Cap (000) 1,611,813,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,487.67
NET CH (+) 77.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,951.99
NET CH (+) 64.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,996.40
NET CH (+) 58.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,538.55
NET CH (+) 52.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,160.03
NET CH (+) 73.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.96
NET CH (+) 45.7
------------------------------------
As on: 20-July-2023
====================================
