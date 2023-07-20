Ecnec approves 7 projects

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved seven development projects worth Rs446 billion including Rs16 billion for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

The meeting of the Ecnec considered and approved Rs16.801 billion for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme to be executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad with a foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs15.166 billion.

The project is to be financed by the federal government. The project is to be completed within two years i.e. 2023-2025.

The Ecnec also considered and approved a project of the Aviation Division titled, “Modernisation of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan (MHSP)” at a cost of Rs14.498 billion to be executed in the whole country by Pakistan Meteorological Department. The project is financed by World Bank as a component of “Post-flood 2022 Reconstruction Programme”.

The Ecnec also approved the Ministry of Water Resources project titled, “Water Requirement for K-IV Project Improvement of Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake – Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) Lining of Karli Baghar Feeder Upper-Phase-I Project”. The project would be executed in District Jamshoro and Thatta of Sindh Province was also considered and approved. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs39.942 billion to be financed equal sharing of (50:50) basis by the federal and the provincial government of Sindh. The project is to be executed by the Irrigation Department of the government of Sindh.

The meeting considered and approved a project of the government of Punjab titled, “Lahore Ring Road-Southern Loop (SL-3) Construction of Road from Raiwind Road upto Multan Road” at the total cost of Rs17.785 billion without FEC. The project is to be executed in the District Lahore of Punjab Province by the C&W Department Government of Punjab and is to be entirely financed by the Government of Punjab ADP.

The Ecnec also considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding project titled, “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation Agriculture Tube Wells Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan” and allowed the inclusion of existing pumping systems on small dams, ponds, and river/stream/nullah ponds, serving the same purpose as tube-wells.

A project of the Ministry of Communications was also considered and approved by the Ecnec titled, “Construction of Khawazakhela – Besham Expressway (48Km)” at a cost of Rs79.130 billion without FEC. The project is to be executed by National Highways Authority in the districts of Shangla and Swat of KPK. The project is to be financed entirely through Federal PSDP.

Another project of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training titled, “Pakistan Education Fund” was considered and approved in principle at a cost of Rs14 billion to be executed all over Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission, NEST, and the Ministry of FE&PT. The project is to be financed by Federal PSDP 2023-24, to provide scholarships.

Lastly, another project of the Ministry of Communications titled, “Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahwalnagar Motorway (295 Kms) Phase–I” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs263.795 billion to be executed in districts Bahawalpur, Kasur, Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal of Punjab. The project is to be financed by Federal PSDP.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.

