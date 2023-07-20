12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the monsoon rains in Pakistan has reached 111 as authorities reported 12 more deaths in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours while nationwide injuries stood at 181 people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wednesday, directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert in view of the forecast of more rains by the Met office for the next four days.

The NDMA issued these directions at a meeting with provincial disaster management authorities, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments. The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of rains, flooding, emergency preparations, and the flow of water in rivers.

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

The meeting was told that the flow of water in Mangla, Tarbela, and Simlidams was currently normal. According to the Punjab Irrigation Department, the rapid flow of water during the next 12 hours may cause flooding in the low-lying areas of Shahdara. The NDMA directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and rescue services to remain on high alert along with emergency equipment including dewatering pumps and arrange for safe evacuation of residents from the flood-risk areas.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods triggered by monsoon rains and other rain-related incidents since June 26, 2023, have killed at least 111 persons in Pakistan and injured 181.

According to the NDMA’s daily situation report, owing to the various rain-related incidents, at least 130 houses are also damaged, of which, 113 partially and 17 fully destroyed. Moreover, 170 livestock also perished owing to the flooding. In the past 24 hours, 12 people lost their lives in the federal capital including 11 labourers and one minor girl while six people sustained injuries.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab and are mainly caused by electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 56 people including 27 men, eight women, and 21 children have lost their lives, while another 116 people including 49 men, 37 women, and 30 children have sustained injuries. Moreover, 45 houses are also damaged in Punjab and one livestock lost.

So far, 24 people including four men, five women and 15 children have lost their lives in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. Moreover, a total of 41 people including 11 men, seven women, and 23 children have sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents in KPK. In KPK, a total of 57 houses, of which, 51 partially and six fully were also damaged, while 43 livestock were also killed owing to floods.

In Balochistan province, a total of six people including four men, one child and one woman lost their lives, wherein,13 people including five men, two women, and six children sustained injuries. Moreover, 14 houses are also damaged in Balochistan, of which, 10 fully and four partially. The authorities have reported three deaths in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, of which, two are men and one woman. In AJK, three people including two men and one woman also sustained injuries. Some 14 houses are also damaged in AJK of which 10 fully and four partially.

In Sindh province, 10 people including five men, one woman, and four children died owing to rain-related incidents. So far, two injuries have been reported in Sindh and 124 livestock losses are reported from the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023