Outgoing Ambassador of Jordan calls on Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan wants to further deepen its ties with Jordan in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and defense.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed excellent fraternal relations with Jordan based on common culture and history. The president expressed these views while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Ibrahim Yala Al Madani, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the outgoing ambassador, the president emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation with Jordan in the economic and commercial fields for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He called for political, cultural, and educational exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023