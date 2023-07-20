PARTLY FACETIOUS: PML-N supremo never ever learns from his mistakes

“So one folly over another.” “Hey you know the PML-N supremo never ever learns from his past mistakes. Hey it’s those dratted tail steppers who never learn that they must never ever step on the tiger’s tail.”

“Well in Pakistan’s case, stepping on the tiger’s tail has led to the tiger saying miaow thrice so far, though the count is not over.”

“Well his tail is no longer in line to being stepped upon today.”

“Oh so it took five years for the tail steppers to lift their feet from his tail?”

“Hmmm, as long as the parliamentary cycle.”

“Excuse me?”

“Parliament tenure is for five years right?”

“So are you saying miaow from the tail steppers too?”

“God forbid - that’s more in the nature of a roar; and need I add a roar that can be heard all the way to…to…to…”

“Dubai? Riyadh? Or is it London?”

“Don’t be facetious but I would like to ask the tiger a question. Given yet another indictment against Ishaq Dar’s flawed policies in the recently released Fund’s Stand By Arrangement documents, can the narrative, that the tiger if installed for the fourth time in the country’s prime minister’s house, will reduce inflation and bring economic stability and…”

“For that to be credible Dar must be dismissed now.”

“Hey not likely. He has got even his brother Shehbaz Sharif giving Dar credit every time he mentions reaching an agreement on the SBA.”

“And that’s where The Sharif Brothers are making a big mistake. A household struggling to make ends meet is unlikely to be convinced. We are all privy to Dar’s misplaced threats to the multilateral which has indicted Dar for all his flawed policies that the Fund has referred to in all documents since he returned to this country…”

“Wait, is Mian sahib aware of the communication changes since he was in jail here last? I mean the social media…”

“Perhaps not first hand. Anyway I have one solution: lure Dar to attend a conference out of Pakistan and let him hop on the Prime Minister’s plane but while he is attending the conference pass a law barring anyone other than the prime minister from travelling on the PM’s plane.”

“Yeah he doesn’t like to spend money on tickets but a conference where?”

“Kabul I hear the climate is wonderful there especially for us Pakistanis.”

“The tiger, the tail steppers anyone listening? Hello…hello?”

“There is no one here but us chickens!”

