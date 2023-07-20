BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stalls near 8-week highs on Fed pause hopes

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

NEW YORK: Gold prices hovered near an eight-week peak on Wednesday after recent economic data re-ignited hopes that the US Federal Reserve may soon hit pause on its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Spot gold eased 0.1% at $1,975.89 per ounce by 11:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT), as the US dollar ticked up from 15-month lows.

US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,979.20.

On Tuesday, gold hit its highest since May 24 at $1,984.19, before settling about 1.2% higher after US retail sales rose less than expected in June.

“The market is very confident that rate hikes will end soon and disinflation is in place. After the Fed meet, if the market is convinced the Fed will no longer maintain the extremely hawkish stance, gold prices could reach $2,000,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A Reuters poll predicted the Fed would raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points on July 26, with most economists expecting that would be the last increase of the current tightening cycle.

Higher rates make interest-bearing investments more attractive than zero-yield bullion.

Investors will also keep a tab on weekly jobless claims data due on Thursday.

But “with the Fed set to hike next week, and a level of uncertainty and data dependence thereafter, speculators have been unwilling to fully buy-in to the bullish gold narrative,” TD Securities wrote in a note.

Silver rose 0.2% to $25.13 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9% to $974.46 and palladium dipped 1.2% to $1,303.87.

“Until there’s more confidence in China’s recovery and an improved demand outlook, the industrial metals market might struggle in the near term,” Moya added.

Data showed China’s fiscal revenue grew at a slower annual pace in the first six months, signalling broadening economic pressures that have fanned expectations of fresh stimulus.

Gold US Federal Reserve Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold stalls near 8-week highs on Fed pause hopes

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories