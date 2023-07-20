BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks wobble; focus on stimulus

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

HONG KONG: China stocks closed flat on Wednesday, while Hong Kong shares dipped, with frail economic data continuing to weigh on sentiment as investors wait for meaningful stimulus as the next catalyst.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged down 0.11%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.33%, and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was slightly down 0.28%.

Actualized foreign direct investment into China shrank by 2.7% year-on-year to 703.65 billion yuan ($98 billion) in the first half of the year, the commerce ministry said. China’s fiscal revenue grew 13.3% in the first six months of 2023 from a year earlier, slower than a 14.9% rise in the first five months, finance ministry data showed.

“With one weak print after another, economic surprises in China have cratered, fueling calls for more than marginal policy stimulus,” BofA Securities said in its July Asia Fund Manager survey.

According to the survey, an overwhelming 81% of participants were looking for monetary easing to kick in. Meanwhile, eight in 10 investors sided with a structural de-rating view for China equities.

Yet some sell-side analysts are more positive. Hong Kong stocks’ valuations are still well below their five-year averages while the outlook for earnings growth in 2023 is good, HSBC analysts said in a note, expecting a turnaround of Hang Seng index in the second half of the year.

Yuan Hong Kong shares China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks wobble; focus on stimulus

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories