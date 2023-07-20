BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Indian shares extend record rally on earnings boost

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, aided by a late-session resurgence in Reliance and an uptick in banking and media stocks on strong quarterly earnings.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.42% at 19,833.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.45% to 67,097.44, closing above the 67,000 mark for the first time. The midcaps and smallcaps indexes rose 0.68% and 0.78%, respectively, after declines in the previous session.

“Expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macroeconomic factors and healthy earnings so far,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Investors should utilise the ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy at record high levels.” Reliance Industries, among the highly weighted stocks on the Nifty, rose 1.2% to a 52-week high, gaining for the third session in a row ahead of the demerger of its financial services unit on Thursday and earnings on Friday.

