BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures track Shanghai gains on hopes

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in the Shanghai market following a government pledge for economic policies to boost consumption in top buyer China, while a weaker yen also supported sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for December delivery finished 0.6 yen, or 0.3%, higher at 202.9 yen ($1.46) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 65 yuan to finish at 12,200 yuan ($1,691) per metric ton.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.24%. China’s top economic planner pledged on Tuesday that it would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption without delay, as consumers’ purchasing power remained weak, suggesting an urgency to revive domestic demand.

“China’s announcement of policy measures to boost consumption has lifted demand sentiment slightly,” said a Singapore-based trader. “The market is still wary and looking for more concrete signs of demand growth, hence the marginal increase in prices.”

The Japanese yen fell marginally to 139.41 per dollar. A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers fell in July for the first time in six months, the Reuters Tankan survey showed, in a sign of growing exporter concern about weakening overseas demand.

Stock markets were mixed with growth concerns dragging down China while elsewhere futures rose after British inflation came in surprisingly soft for once and US data stoked hopes the world’s biggest economy can avoid recession.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 128.6 US cents per kg, down 0.5%.

rubber SICOM Japanese rubber Shanghai market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures track Shanghai gains on hopes

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories