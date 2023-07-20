16 killed by suspected electrocution in India

LUCKNOW: At least 16 people were killed and another six injured in a suspected case of electrocution in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, government officials said.

The incident took place inside a sewage treatment plant established in the Himalayan state’s Chamoli district as part of a flagship programme of the federal government that focuses on conserving the river Ganga.

The deceased include a police officer and three personnel from the Home Guard, officials said, adding that the latter are suspected to have died as they attempted to rescue the police officer.