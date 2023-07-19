BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
BIPL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
DGKC 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.8%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
MLCF 30.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
OGDC 85.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
PIOC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.41%)
PPL 68.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.99%)
PRL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.82%)
TRG 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.15%)
UNITY 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 30.4 (0.19%)
KSE100 44,974 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,984 Increased By 17.5 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht gains ahead of PM vote, other Asian currencies drift lower

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:24am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The Thai baht was the only Asian emerging market currency to make gains on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that a premiership vote could help the country move out of tense political situation.

The baht was up 0.1% after hitting a two-month high on Tuesday. Local shares also climbed 0.1%.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party was braced for what could be his final shot at becoming prime minister, as a parliament that denied him last week convenes for its second vote.

Maybank analysts noted that if Pita were to lose the vote, he has said he will allow coalition partner and political heavyweight Pheu Thai to field its prime ministerial candidate in the next round.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar rebounded from a 15-month low hit in the previous session, with its index steadying at 99.943 in early Asia trade.

The South Korean won was among the currencies losing most ground against the greenback, falling 0.6% on cautious trading ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

The local share benchmark fell 0.3%.

Thai baht climbs as Asian currencies gain on weak US dollar

“Asian markets are likely to range trade today, caught between China’s tepid growth story and US’ upbeat earnings results,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

The yuan in China also dropped to be down 0.3% after data showed the country’s fiscal revenues grew at a slower pace in the first six months from a year earlier compared with the January-May growth rate. Mainland China shares retreated 0.3%.

The Philippines peso and the Singapore dollar were down 0.4% and 0.2% respectively.

Indonesia and Malaysia’s stock markets were closed as the countries celebrate the Islamic New Year.

Thai baht

Comments

1000 characters

Thai baht gains ahead of PM vote, other Asian currencies drift lower

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Read more stories