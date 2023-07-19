First day of Muharram tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: ‘Youm-e-Ashura’ would fall on Saturday, July 29, in Pakistan, as the Muharram-ul-Haram crescent has not been sighted on Tuesday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad after a meeting of the committee held a press conference in Quetta and announced that the first Muharram will be on Thursday, July 20.

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the committee meeting for moon sighting.