Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) and K-Electric have sought a positive adjustment of Rs1.88 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for June 2023 and Rs2.34 per unit, respectively under monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) will hold public hearings on July 26, 2023, to finalise its recommendations on the tariff adjustment request of the CPPA-G and the KE. The overall financial impact of positive adjustment in FCAs of Discos and KE would be around Rs30 billion.

According to data submitted to the NEPRA, in June 2023, hydel generation was 4,133 GWh constituting 30.14 per cent of total generation. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,434 GWh in June 2023 which was 17.75 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs14.0477 per unit as the price of imported coal has increased.

Generation from HSD was 10 GWh, cost of which was Rs30.4535 per unit, whereas, generation from RFO was just 744 GWh (5.43 per cent of total generation) at Rs26.0973 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,171 GWh (8.54 per cent) at Rs11.7444 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,544 GWh (18.55 per cent of total generation) at Rs24.0740 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,857 GWh at Rs1.0721 per unit (13.54 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 25 GWh at Rs23.6329 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 27 GWh at a price of Rs6.2923 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 66 GWh, price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 597 GWh, 4.36 per cent of total generation and solar at 105 GWh.

The total energy generated was recorded at 13,715 GWh, at a basket price of Rs9.6300 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs132.080 billion.

The CPPA-G also sought negative adjustment in supplemental charges of over Rs5.573 billion, the FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs0.4063 per unit.

