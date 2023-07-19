BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
Pakistan

NA, Sindh PA likely to be dissolved by Aug 8

INP Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: June 11 – Parliamentarians listens Federal Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Statistics Syed Naveed Qamar presenting the national budget 2008-09 during National Assembly session at Parliament House. The minister presents the Rs. 2010 billion budget and size is 29.7% higher than the size of estimates for 2007-08. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhry
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly is likely to be dissolved along with National Assembly by August 8, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sindh Assembly secretary has been tasked to complete all paper work regarding the dissolution of assembly by August 7.

The last session of the existing provincial assembly is expected to be summoned in first week of August, they say.

The development comes hours after it emerged that the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 8.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has also agreed with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the NA, sources said.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the session of the Constitutional Committee on July 20.

The session will consider over matters related to the approval of the election reforms law.

All parliamentary parties’ leaders have been invited to the session of the constitutional committee.

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 13.

“No final decision yet made with regard to the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 8,” Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified.

