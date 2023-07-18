BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Inflation in Canada declines as fuel prices fall

AFP Published July 18, 2023

MONTREAL: Inflation declined last month in Canada to its lowest rate since March 2021, even though grocery prices rose sharply again, the government reported Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose by 2.8 percent in June, down from 3.4 percent in May, Statistics Canada said. The rate spiked a year ago in June 2022 to 8.1 percent.

"While deceleration was fairly broad-based, another base-year effect in gasoline prices led the slowdown in the CPI," the agency said.

Canada inflation slows to 3.4% in May

Gasoline prices fell 21.6 percent year over year in June following an 18.3 percent decline in May.

Excluding gasoline, headline inflation would have been 4.0 percent in June, following a 4.4 percent increase in May.

Grocery prices rose 9.1 percent in June.

"The latest projections from the central bank suggest a very gradual deceleration in price growth, with inflation not reaching 2 percent until mid-2025 -- two years from now," said Royce Mendes, an analyst at the bank Desjardins, who said he does not rule out a rise in the coming months.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tweeted: "Good news: Canada's inflation rate drops to 2.8%, which is lower than most comparable countries in the world, lower than the US, Japan, France, UK, and Australia to name a few."

Canada gasoline prices Inflation in Canada fuel prices in canada

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation in Canada declines as fuel prices fall

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Premature to talk about PTI chief’s likely disqualification: Rana Sanaullah

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Read more stories