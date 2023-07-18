BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
World

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 11:03am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed a number of memorandums of understanding in many fields including energy, direct investments and defence, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, witnessed the signing ceremony of the bilateral agreements between the two countries, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia signed two contracts with Turkish defence firm Baykar to buy drones “with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the Kingdom’s armed forces and bolstering its defence and manufacturing capabilities,” Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet on Tuesday, The two countries also signed a defence cooperation plan, the minister added.

Erdogan met the crown prince late Monday night, SPA added.

He had arrived in the kingdom earlier on Monday for the first stop of a Gulf tour with “high hopes” for investment and finance as Turkiye looks to ease budget strains, chronic inflation and a weakening currency.

Erdogan’s Gulf tour, which also includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is due to conclude on July 19.

