BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
DGKC 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.29%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PPL 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 102.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,786 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Copper edges up in London as dollar hovers near 1-year low

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 09:52am

Copper prices in London edged up on Tuesday, as a weak dollar kept greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, but weak Chinese economic data weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $8,497.50 per metric ton by 0319 GMT, having lost 2.1% in the previous session, its biggest decline in more than three weeks.

The dollar index wobbled near its one-year low, as investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge if the currency has further downside risk in the wake of cooler-than-expected US inflation.

But a series of weak economic data from top metals consumer China dented appetite for copper, which is often used as a measure of global economic health.

However, the Chinese state planner said on Tuesday it will roll out policies on consumption recovery and expansion, boost automobile and electronics demand and increase household income, which could eventually help metals demand.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.9% to 68,580 yuan ($9,564.85) per metric ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

Sliding dollar propels copper to 2-1/2-week high

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,257.50 per metric ton, nickel increased 0.3% to $21,125, lead advanced 0.1% to $2,102, tin was up 0.1% at $28,400 while zinc eased 0.2% to $2,406.50.

SHFE nickel fell 2% to 164,040 yuan per metric ton, zinc dropped 0.4% to 20,245 yuan, tin declined 0.6% to 231,590 yuan while lead rose 0.1% to 15,715 yuan and aluminium increased 0.2% to 18,255 yuan.

