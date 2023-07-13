BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sliding dollar propels copper to 2-1/2-week high

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

LONDON: Copper jumped to 2-1/2-week highs on Wednesday as the dollar tumbled after US June inflation data and stronger credit data from top consumer China, but doubts about a significant pick-up in demand weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.2% at $8,509 a metric ton at 1612 GMT from an earlier $8,525, the highest since June 23.

The dollar index dropped to its lowest since April 2022 after data showed consumer price inflation easing in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates just one more time this year.

A falling US currency makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand. This relationship is used by funds which generate buy and sell signals using numerical models.

“Momentum came after the New York open from soft US inflation numbers,” a metals trader said. “China loan data helped support the base complex this morning but there are question marks over Chinese demand.”

New bank loans in China jumped more than expected in June, and total social financing data watched by analysts for clues to industrial metals consumption exceeded expectations.

Also on the agenda this week is China trade data and its housing market, which accounts for significant amounts of industrial metals demand.

In other metals, aluminium rose 3.3% to $2,240 a metric ton, zinc added 3.1% to $2,430, lead gained 1.8% to $2,089, tin advanced 3.9% to $29,050 and nickel climbed 5% to $21,745.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Sliding dollar propels copper to 2-1/2-week high

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories