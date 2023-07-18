Dhabeji Economic Zone to attract global investments: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit in Sindh, stated that considering the current economic situation, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has initiated the establishment of Dhabeji Economic Zone to attract global investments.

Talking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner, here Monday, he said that the country requires long-term economic policies, given its status as an agricultural country with abundant natural resources, including valuable minerals. The Sindh government plans to organize an international investment conference to further encourage investments, he said.

Substantial progress has been witnessed in the transport, energy, agriculture, irrigation, communication, and other sectors within Sindh. The current government aims to successfully complete its term, and InshaAllah, the PPP will secure victory in the upcoming elections, he said.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP serves as a unifying force for all four provinces, emphasizing unity, solidarity, and understanding as core policies of the party. He said that the PPP’s approach has garnered favourable reception among people from all provinces, evident by the party’s recent victories in by-elections across all four provinces, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) brought all parties to the negotiation table. He expressed the need to create a positive environment in the country, regretting that four years ago seeds of hatred were sown.

Memon said that there are visible attempts by Israel to protect the leadership of PTI. He said that they are plotting to have Imran Khan leave the country under the guise of human rights concerns. He said that a ‘paid campaign’ is going on against our nation in various countries across the globe.

In response to a question, Memon stated that the decision to dissolve the assembly for elections would be made by the Chief Minister in consultation with the party leadership.

Regarding MQM’s statements, he said that they should not be taken seriously as they are likely intended to create an ‘atmosphere’ before the elections. He mentioned that the leadership of PPP aims for reconciliation and that they are neither afraid nor concerned.

Sharjeel emphasized that it is ultimately up to the people to decide, as those who are rejected by the people will face rejection, while those who are favoured by the people will emerge victorious.

To another question, he said that the government is committed to take action against all criminal activities. However, he said that despite substantial evidence, no action has been taken against ‘Ladla’, who has not faced imprisonment to date.

In response to another question, he indicated that there is a high likelihood of new individuals joining the PPP in the near future, suggesting that the party is open to welcoming new members.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the police are engaged in battles against dacoits in Katcha, highlighting that the robbers possess modern weapons. He further stated that approval has been given to equip police with modern weapons to effectively combat the dacoits.

To another question, he said that the positive efforts and accomplishments of the Sindh governor deserve appreciation, suggesting that recognition should be given to the governor’s good work.

In response to another question, Sharjeel Memon stated that the upcoming elections will be conducted in accordance with the constitution and the law, indicating a commitment to ensuring a fair and lawful electoral process.

He said that Ladla enjoys special treatment from certain influential individuals, allowing him to secure bails, repeatedly.

To a question, he highlighted significant improvements in the health sector. He expressed optimism that if the PP) comes to power at the federal level, they will work towards expanding the scope of health facilities, such as the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Cyber Knife surgical facilities, to all provinces.

